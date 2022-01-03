'The virus is declining' | Mayor Fischer updates mask policy for metro employees

Mayor Greg Fischer said due to the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, Metro employees will no longer have to wear masks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to the declining COVID-19 incidence rate and an increase in people getting the vaccine, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is making changes to the city's mask policy.

On Friday, the mayor released a statement saying masks will no longer be required in Louisville Metro Government buildings and vehicles. This includes City Hall, the Hall of Justice and the police department.

"We're making masks optional for people working and doing business in Metro Government facilities because the virus is declining in our community," Fischer said.

There are exceptions to the updated policy, including anyone working in a healthcare setting or responding to a health emergency, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and all employees working with people experiencing homelessness.

According to the latest update from the city, Louisville's daily average incidence rate as of March 4 is 21.13. Per the CDC, Jefferson County is in the "medium" COVID-19 Community Level.

Under their guidelines, people living in areas in the "medium" level do not need to mask indoors. However, those at a high risk of developing severe symptoms should discuss with their health care provider whether they should wear a mask.

Fischer said the policy change also aligns with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's guidance for state facilities.

Despite the decrease in case numbers and hospitalizations, Fischer continued to urge people living in Louisville to get their COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot.

"For the best protection for yourself and others, it's important to get all of the doses you're eligible for," he said.

There are more than 100 locations across the Metro where COVID-19 vaccines are available. Click here to find the location closest to you.

