JCPS in-school clinics aimed to help increase student vaccination rate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While COVID-19 case numbers appear to be on the decline, it's still important for everyone to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus. To make this process easier and more accessible, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) launched a series of in-school vaccination clinics Thursday.

According to the district, the clinics are located in areas with the lowest vaccination rates.

“We know that families may have reasons for not being vaccinated at this point, but we don’t want accessibility to be one of them," said JCPS Health Services Manager Dr. Eva Stone. "These clinics allow us to meet students and their families where they are.”

The first wave of clinics includes 23 schools in southwest Jefferson County. The district plans to eventually hold a clinic at every JCPS school.

Teacher Kristen Brown visited the clinic held at Cane Run Elementary, where only 9% of students are fully vaccinated, to get her booster shot Thursday morning.

"Very convenient and efficient that I don't have to leave work that I can just come here and get it done," said Brown. "I'm all about keeping myself, my family and my students safe."

Health officials said as fewer people wear masks and cases decline, these clinics can help contain the spread and reduce the chance of people getting severely sick.

"It's important to remember, there's still a large amount of people sick and dying with COVID," said Stone. "Vaccinations are the best way we can prevent that from happening, the best way we can keep children in school and ready to learn."

For a list of other participating schools, click here.

