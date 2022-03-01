Vaccine can prevent 'rare but serious' COVID complications in kids, Kentucky health commissioner says

Stack urged schools to continue to use the state’s “test to stay” program and advised parents to vaccinate their children to prevent possible complications.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky parents should be aware of the risk of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children who have been infected with COVID-19, Kentucky’s public health commissioner says.

“This condition is rare but serious, ” Dr. Steven Stack said Monday at a news conference. It occurs about two to six weeks after the COVID-19 infection itself, he added, and can occur after mild or even asymptomatic COVID-19.

Stack's warning came during remarks on new coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In light of declining cases, masks will no longer be required on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

Stack urged schools to continue to use the state’s “test to stay” program and advised parents to vaccinate their children to prevent possible complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

“There should not be hardly any children who get it because more and more evidence is showing that the vaccines prevent this in large measure,” Stack said.

Vaccinated Kentuckians should consider “targeted mask use” following exposure or if they are around people that are vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.

