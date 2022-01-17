'Free at last - and keep going' | Louisville community members celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

For the 50th year, a motorcade to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was held in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked the 50th year community members in Louisville gathered together - not only to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at King Solomon Baptist Church but to also encourage everyone to keep his dream alive.

From 28th Str. to Broadway a motorcade drove around the city before bringing everyone together at the church.

Bishop Dennis V. Lyons, who organized the motorcade, said he was grateful for the opportunity to bring the community together on Dr. King's birthday. He also said the event was more than just a birthday party.

"To remind us and give us some direction of where we go from here," Lyons said.

Several community leaders spoke on the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact, not only in Louisville but around the world.

"Let's look at Dr. Martin Luther King. Let's look at the change he was advocating for in the Voting Rights Act," shared Sen. Morgan McGarvey.

A man who generated a movement for equality and peace for every man and woman. A dream many continue to fight for even today - keeping his memory alive

"Free at last, free at last - and keep going," said Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey.

