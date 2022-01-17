Heavy fire on W. Broadway, over 60 firefighters on site

Early Monday morning LFD was called to a structure fire on W Broadway. The fire grew quickly and spread to a second building, but both were vacant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Monday morning, the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1400 block of W. Broadway, near the train tracks.

The 911 call placed at 12:39 a.m. reported heavy smoke coming from the area, and fire crews were on scene within 3 minutes to find heavy fire spreading throughout a three-story vacant commercial building.

The fire quickly grew and spread to a five-story vacant warehouse next door to the West.

Crews immediately went on the defensive to keep the fire from spreading further. A two-alarm response, 9 fire engines, 4 fire trucks, and over 60 firefighters were needed to fight the blaze, according to LFD Battalion Chief, Major Bobby Cooper.

It took an hour and a half for LFD crews to get the fire under control once they arrived on scene.

The main fire building is a total loss with extensive damage, but the second building was able to be saved.

Nobody was injured during the fire and LFD Arson Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause.

