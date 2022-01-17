'It is very moving', Muhammad Ali Center receives $2 million donation

In celebration of Ali's would-be 80th birthday, businessman Anthony Pratt donated $2 million to further the work and programs at the center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from WHAS11, thanked in the credits of a Muhammad Ali documentary series for providing archival footage.

The significant donation comes in correlation with the 80th anniversary of Muhammad Ali's birth.

Anthony Pratt has had a longtime friendship with Muhammad and Lonnie Ali, and was a founding patron of the Ali Center. He is the owner of Pratt Industries, the world’s largest privately-held 100% recycled paper and packaging company.

"It is very moving," said Lonnie Ali, co-founder and vice chair of the Muhammad Ali Center. "When Muhammad and I opened the Center more than sixteen years ago, we envisioned it to be a place where Muhammad’s legacy would provide inspiration to all people to achieve their own personal greatness."

Pratt's generous gift will provide the Center with the resources to expand its reach within the community and create new and impactful initiatives.

"Anthony was always a good friend to Muhammad while he was alive. Today, he continues to honor and celebrate Muhammad and his legacy." said Lonnie.

Pratt has said how impressed he is with the Center's youth programming efforts and other initiatives giving opportunities to people in the community to learn more about Muhammad Ali's legacy and the importance of his principles.

"Muhammad’s legacy of promoting better understanding among people of all races and faiths and to encourage our young people to be all that they can be is important to me." said Pratt.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie more than 16 years ago in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Center's museum captures the inspiration derived from the story of Muhammad Ali’s incredible life and the six core principles that have fueled his journey:

1. Confidence: Belief in oneself, one's abilities, and one's future.

2. Conviction: A firm belief that gives one the courage to stand behind that belief, despite pressure to do otherwise.

3. Dedication: The act of devoting all of one's energy, effort, and abilities to a certain task.

4. Giving: To present voluntarily without expecting something in return.

5. Respect: Esteem for, or a sense of the worth or excellence of, oneself and others.

6. Spirituality: A sense of awe, reverence, and inner peace inspired by a connection to all of creation and/or that which is greater than oneself.

The mission of the Muhammad Ali Center is to both preserve and share his legacy and ideas, to promote respect, hope, and understanding, and to inspire everyone everywhere to be the greatest they can be.

