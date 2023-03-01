15-year-old identified as victim killed in February shooting

Louisville Metro Police said the shooting occurred at the 600 block of E. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy as the victim killed in a shooting on Feb. 10.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says the shooting occurred at the 600 block of E. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified Alonzo Palmer IV as the victim.

LMPD says Palmer was taken to UofL Hospital where, four days later, he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information.

