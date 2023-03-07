LMPD: Teen shot in Portland neighborhood

When officers arrived at the intersection of 27th Street and St. Xavier Street, police said they found a teenager shot in the leg.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting that injured a teenager in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the intersection of North 27th Street and St. Xavier Street around 3:50 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg.

He was alert and is expected to recover from his injuries according to police.

LMPD said EMS transported him to UofL Hospital.

Police asked that anyone with information call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

