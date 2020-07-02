LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin faced a judge Thursday for new charges in Oldham County.

Dayton Jones was indicted on drug charges on Jan. 10 and bonded out on Jan. 16. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing Thursday.

Bevin pardoned Jones after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to violently sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Last month, Governor Andy Beshear's administration determined Jones was not pardoned but instead his sentence was commuted.

“Mr. Jones was either pardoned or commuted by Mr. Bevin and there are issues that I have to deal with that are collateral to this relation and whether or not it was a pardon or commutation, so my point is the longer we go out I think will give me additional time to try to resolve it," Jones' attorney said to the judge in court Thursday.

Jones pretrial conference hearing for his drug charges is on May 7.

