LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin has been arrested on new charges in Oldham County.

RELATED: Man pardoned by Bevin must register as sex offender

Dayton Jones was indicted on drug charges on Jan. 10 and bonded out Jan. 16.

In 2014, Jones pleaded guilty to violently sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

The teen had to have surgery after the attack to save his life.

In Dec. 2019, Bevin pardoned Jones.

Just last week Governor Beshear's administration determined Jones was not pardoned but instead his sentence was commuted and he is required to register as a sex offender for life.

Jones will be arraigned on these most recent charges on February 6th.

