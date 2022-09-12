Louisville man dead following shooting on 3rd Street

LMPD says when officers found him, his wounds were fatal and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on South 3rd Street under the I-264 overpass.

At the border of Louisville's Beechmont and Wilder Park neighborhoods, Louisville Metro Police 4th Division officers responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to a call of a shooting, according to a press release.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. Police said his injuries were fatal, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are currently no suspects, LMPD Homicide is investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD. Or to utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

