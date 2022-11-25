Man arrested, charged for October murder in Russell neighborhood

The victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood nearly a month prior to his arrest.

On Nov. 25, Torrey Cross was charged with murder and taken into custody, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Cross was arrested in connection to the following incident:

LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Officers on the scene said they located a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

There was reportedly no medical transport as the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.