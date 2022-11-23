Woman in 'critical condition' after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LMPD Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot and injured in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on the scene reportedly found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to UofL Hospital in "critical condition", officials say.

LMPD's Homicide Unit will reportedly be leading the investigation due to the severity of the victim's injuries.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information about this case can call LMPD's Anonymous Tip Line at at (502) 574-LMPD or you can utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

