LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m.

First Division police say once on the scene, they located a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say there was no medical transport as the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation which currently remains ongoing with no arrest(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

