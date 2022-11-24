Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall

Louisville Metro Police said she had several gunshot wounds when they found her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving.

Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on the scene found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a St. Matthews parking lot, according to officials.

She was reportedly alert, conscious and talking while she was transported to UofL hospital for treatment.

LMPD detectives are currently handling this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.