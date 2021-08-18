Man arrested after deadly, multi-vehicle crash

Larry Williams is charged with murder in the multi-vehicle crash at Dr. W. J. Hodge St. and W. Broadway on July 6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man they say caused a deadly crash in the California neighborhood last month.

Court documents say officers attempted to pull Williams over for failing to signal, but Williams drove away. Williams ran a red light and crashed into a truck, causing a fiery explosion. The car also ran over a moped.

The moped driver, Trevon Mitchell, died from his injuries. Several others involved in the crash were hurt.

Investigators said Williams ran from the scene, but officials were able to identify him through surveillance video obtained from nearby businesses.

Mitchell's family has filed a lawsuit against LMPD, arguing the officers ignored department policy to start an "unlawful high-speed police chase," putting lives at risk.

According to LMPD, officers had stopped pursuing Williams when the crash happened.

