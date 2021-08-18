LMPD: 1 dead in Merriwether neighborhood shooting

The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue. The victim later died at UofL Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a fatal shooting in the Merriwether neighborhood.

LMPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue. Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He has yet to be identified.

There are no suspects in the case at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.