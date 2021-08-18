Louisville police investigate deadly shooting in Portland neighborhood

According to Louisville Metro Police, a man was found shot in the 500 block of N. 22nd Street just after midnight.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) say they are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in the Portland neighborhood.

According to a release from an LMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of N. 22nd Street just after midnight. When they arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot.

The man died at the scene. Police believe he was in his early to mid-30s, but his identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and they don't currently have any suspects. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at 574-LMPD (5673).

