Meade County officials urging residents to lock their vehicles after series of break-ins

The department said several vehicle break-ins had been reported countywide and they were looking for information, including video footage.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — The Meade County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone in the county to lock their vehicles after a series of recent break-ins. The department posted the warning on its Facebook page Tuesday.

"We are asking everyone to police themselves and make sure your valuables and vehicles are secure at all times," the department said in the post.

The sheriff's office said it is working with the Brandenburg City Police to find the person or people responsible for the break-ins. If you have any information or video footage of these incidents, you are encouraged to contact either department.

Meade County Sheriff’s Office: 270-422-4937

Brandenburg City Police: 270-422-4981

