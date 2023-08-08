'An excellent parent' | Louisville Zoo welcomes mother colobus monkey, her 2 daughters

Meet 8-year-old Nali and her daughters, Ate and Phyllis!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is welcoming some new additions to its African Outpost exhibits.

Meet 8-year-old Nali (pronounced like nah-lee) and her daughters 3-year-old Ate (pronounced like ah-tay), and 2-year-old Phyllis. The trio are black-and-white colobus monkeys.

The youngest, and smallest, Phyllis is reportedly very curious, while her sister Ate is the most interactive with the public. Ate is often found sitting near the window or edge people-watching.

Their mother is the largest of the three. Officials said Nali is "an excellent parent displaying good maternal behaviors."

Get your first look at the Louisville Zoo's trio of new colobus monkeys below:

Colobus monkeys are native to Africa and love to spend time high in trees. They're often found leaping tree-to-tree, according to the Zoo.

Officials said these monkeys tend to group together in "troops," which are made up of a dominant male and several females and their young.

The Zoo already has a male colobus monkey, Sheldon, housed at the colobus exhibit near the African Outpost. Nali and her children will ultimately join Sheldon in the exhibit after a 30-day quarantine.

Don't worry though, you can still see them right now in the indoor space of Colobus Crossing!

The new additions come from the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska.

