Louisville Zoo's 3-year-old elephant, Fitz, diagnosed with potentially fatal disease

EEHV is a potentially devastating viral infection for elephants worldwide, particularly young elephants.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's beloved 3-year-old elephant, Fitz, has been diagnosed with elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV virus.

Officials said EEHV is a potentially devastating viral infection for elephants worldwide, particularly young elephants. EEHV affects elephants in the wild, in zoos, and in sanctuaries.

According to a press release, the elephant care team first noticed signs of the virus on Sunday when fellow elephant, Punch, kept putting her trunk in Fitz’s mouth -- which isn't normal behavior. Staff members then noticed Fitz was acting somewhat lethargic.

A blood sample was sent to the Smithsonian Zoo, which confirmed the EEHV virus diagnosis on Wednesday. Zoo officials said since Fitz is a weaned calf, it's harder to fight off the virus since he isn't protected by his mother’s antibodies anymore.

There is unfortunately no vaccine available, so Fitz is zoo officials are constantly monitored him and testing him for signs of the disease. The EEHV virus is of "serious concern," officials said, with a 20-30% survival rate.

“Our highest priority is keeping Fitz as comfortable and safe as possible. As he’s receiving treatment and under medical care, he will not be viewable to the public, but we hope the community will help us rally behind Fitz,” Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo director, said.

Besides lethargy, other signs of the EEHV virus can include unwillingness to eat, a rapid heartbeat, decreased white blood cell and platelet count, and edema. Zoo officials said the virus causes hemorrhagic disease, which is the "single-most serious medical issue" facing elephants.

Since Fitz has been diagnosed, he's been receiving antiviral medications, blood and plasma transfusions, and stem cell/supportive therapies.

Zoos across the U.S. have rallied around Fitz and showed their support by sending him blood and plasma donations.

No other animals or the public are at risk of the virus, zoo officials reported.

The Louisville Zoo will post updates as they become available on their social media accounts and website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.