'Brew at the Zoo has grown up!'; Louisville Zoo's popular fundraiser returns, gets upgrade

Enjoy an "all-inclusive, VIP guest experience" tasting beer, food, and wine at the Louisville Zoo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most popular and unique fundraisers is back and better than ever.

"Brew at the Zoo has grown up!" said Chad Dobbins, president of the Friends of the Louisville Zoo Board. "For anyone who has fond memories of the Zoo or simply appreciates the value it brings to our region and would like to help wildlife, this is the event for you."

This year's event will feature an "all-inclusive, VIP guest experience" for everyone, officials said in a news release.

There will be catered food, beer and wine tastings, animal encounters, and special late-night food bites. Guests will also enjoy live music, oversized lawn games, and a silent disco in the Islands habitat alongside orangutans, tigers and more.

The annual fundraiser, coordinated and hosted by the Friends of the Louisville Zoo, raises money to support the Louisville Zoo's special projects and initiatives that support species conservation and education.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the popular summer fundraiser are on sale right now. Click here to purchase yours.

According to the Louisville Zoo, the first 1,000 tickets will be available at an early-bird price of $115. Once those are gone, tickets will be $125.

"A percentage of every event admission ticket is tax deductible and will be noted on ticket confirmation emails," a Zoo spokesperson said.

Those attending the event must be 21+.

