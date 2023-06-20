Popular vegan food festival returns to Louisville

Bluegrass VegFest will take over the Mellwood Art Center on Saturday, July 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A celebration of all things vegan will be kicking off in Louisville this summer.

Bluegrass VegFest returns to the Mellwood Arts Center on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Thousands of festival-goers can enjoy delicious, plant-based cuisine from more than 15 restaurants and food trucks, including V-Grits, Molly Malones, Woke Junk Food Vegan and more.

The historic Mellwood Arts Center used to be home to the Fischer Meat Packing Company, a slaughterhouse and meat-packing plant.

Now, it'll be home to Louisville's largest celebration of vegan delicacies.

In addition to all the plant-based food, the festival features local craft beer and cocktails, inspiring speakers, cooking demos, a large indoor marketplace, a Kid's Zone and more.

This year's Bluegrass VegFest speakers include:

Dotsie Bausch - Vegan Olympic Medalist and founder of Switch4Good

Dr. Kim Williams - Vegan cardiologist and chairman of UofL Department of Medicine

Karyn Moskowitz - Food justice activist and founder of New Roots Fresh Stop Markets

Soul Eubanks - Animal rights and social justice activist and founder of Apex Advocacy

Kristina Addington, found and chef of V-Grits, will demonstrate how to make vegan cheese and create a vegan charcuterie board.

Jenny Brown, director of Bluegrass VegFest, said last year more than 6,000 people attended. Since then, they've added more food vendors so attendees should expect shorter lines and more food options.

"Bluegrass VegFest is a fun event where folks can discover how delicious vegan food can be, as well as the many benefits of choosing plant-based foods for our health, the environment, and of course, the animals," Brown said.

Parking and admission for the event are free, with a suggested $5 donation.

