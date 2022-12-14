'I couldn't believe it': Louisville woman wins $175K at company holiday party

"Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double checking. A couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman won $175,000 after receiving a Kentucky Lottery Hit The Jackpot ticket during her company's white elephant gift exchange.

According to a press release, the first gift she picked out was a $25 gift card to T.J. Maxx, but someone stole the gift from her. Then she stole $25 in Scratch-off tickets.

“Once it got to me, it was done and mine to keep. That’s when everyone was telling me to scratch them off,” she said.

As she scratched the tickets, she revealed a win on all 15 spots on her ticket.

“Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double checking. A couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app, just to make sure,” the woman said. "I couldn’t believe it. It was a $25 exchange, and I won $175,000!”

According to the release, when she called her family they didn't believe her at first.

“We figured she didn’t look at it right, but then we heard people in the background celebrating, it became real,” the woman's husband told lottery officials.

She told officials the money will help pay off her daughter's student loans and their cars.

