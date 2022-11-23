'I couldn't sleep': Grant County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket

The Grant County woman told lottery officials she is "thankful" for her winnings and plans to pay off her car and purchase land.

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman has won the first $1 million prize on the Kentucky Lottery’s new $50, 500X Scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say the Dry Ridge woman, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket earlier this month out of a vending machine at Crittenden Fast Lane.

“After I won thirty dollars on a Jackpot Fortune ticket, I went back in the store to cash in my ticket," she said. "That’s when I noticed there was a new fifty-dollar ticket. So, I took my winnings and bought one of them (500X ticket)."

She told lottery officials that as she scratched off the ticket, she discovered a “500X” multiplier symbol with a prize amount below of $1,500. Next to the “500X” symbol was a “100X” multiplier symbol with a $2,500 prize. The symbols she had totaled to the game's top prize - $1 million.

“Is that one thousand dollars? No wait, that’s one million,” she said.

Officials say she drove to the lottery headquarters the next day and, after taxes, she walked away with a check for $710,000.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t sleep,” she said.

The woman told officials she is "thankful" for her winnings and plans to pay off her car and purchase land.

Lottery officials say Crittenden Fast Lane will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

