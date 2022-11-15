'I was shaking so bad': Kentucky man speechless after winning big on scratch-off ticket

A chance purchase led to a man's big pay day in Hart County last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Munfordville man has thousands of reasons to smile after he won big on a Kentucky Lottery scratch off.

Lottery officials said Eddie Polston purchased the $20 Mega 7’s limited edition ticket on Nov. 8 at the Five Star gas station in Munfordville.

He told lottery officials he went to work where he scratched the ticket. As he came to the last pot on the ticket, the 777 symbol was revealed. What he didn’t know was the symbol multiplies the prize won by seven.

“When I saw the triple sevens, I was hoping it was at least ten dollars but then I saw the three ones,” Polston said.

Polston won $111,000 but it grew to $777,000 after the multiplier was added.

He went back to the store to confirm what he’d actually won.

“She (store clerk) scanned it and screamed so loud. I was speechless,” he said. “I couldn’t hold onto anything. I dropped the ticket because I was shaking so bad,” Polston told lottery officials.

He hopped on the highway the next day to claim his at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim his prize.

After taxes, Polston received a check for $551,670. He said to officials that he hadn’t slept at all and that once he got the check in the bank, he would be able to sleep.

Polston plans to pay off bills from his big pay day.

As for the store, they will receive $7,770 bonus for selling the ticket.

