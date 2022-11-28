After only 5 drawings, Kentucky Lottery's newest game has a jackpot winner

The winner said he plans to pay off bills and get his car fixed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After only five drawings, a Louisville man has become the first jackpot winner of the Kentucky Lottery's newest draw game, Kentucky 5.

He won $60,000 from Friday night's drawing, lottery officials said in a press release. His ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game's jackpot.

He purchased the winning ticket that Friday at Kaders Market on Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

"I wasn't aware there was a new game until the clerk told me about it," he said. "I didn't know how to play, so he gave me a Quick Pick."

Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available in Kentucky. The jackpot starts at $40,000 and if not won, rolls until there is a winner. The jackpot will then reset to $40,000, officials said.

Players select five numbers between 1 and 39. to win the game, you must match all five of your numbers to the numbers drawn by the lottery. The game has two other ways to win, players can match three numbers to win $5 or four to win $250. Drawings take place every night at 11 p.m. EST.

He said when he went back to the store to see how much he had won, the clerk just said, "Look, you just won sixty thousand dollars."

"I normally get excited, but this time I was just calm," he told lottery officials.

After taxes, official said the winner received $42,600, adding he plans to use his winnings to pay off bills and get his car fixed.

Kaders Market will also receive a $600 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said someone else in Louisville won $225,000 after matching four numbers from the Cash Ball 225. The top prize has not been claimed yet.

The winning numbers are 10-12-34-35 with a Cash Ball number of 5.

Whoever won has 180 days from Friday's drawing to claim their prize at the lottery headquarters in Louisville.

