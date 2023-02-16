Louisville breweries, distilleries prepare for 10th annual Talespin Ale Fest

The event brings thousands of beer and bourbon lovers each year to Bowman Field to taste more than 200 different beers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s almost that time of a year again for the Tailspin Ale Fest but this year is a lot more special, it’s the festival's 10-year anniversary!

Thursday morning local breweries and distilleries from Green River and Floyd County Brewing with the Beer Bus met at Against the Grain Brewery and talked to WHAS11 about their beer and bourbon drinks.

"We've been at it for about 10 years now and Against the Grain has been around for 12," Sam Cruz, owner of Against the Grain Brewery said. "We are super excited to go out to Bowman Field and represent our beers and also be a part of this with our colleagues and everything."

This is a huge event at Bowman Field that brings thousands of beer and bourbon lovers every year with more than 200 different kinds of beers to choose from.

"We're raising money for the HOP Foundation through the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to benefit people in the industry in need," Tisha Gainey, co-founder of Tailspin Ale Fest said.

There is a ton of fun for everyone with several food vendors, live music, silent disco, cigar lounge, photo opportunities & bourbon barrel beer and cider & sour bars.

Tailspin Ale Fest will be Saturday, March 4 at Bowman Field. To find more information about the event and how to purchase tickets click here.

