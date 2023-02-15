The country's 'largest indoor farm show' returns to Kentucky Expo Center; Here's what to know

The National Farm Machinery Show offers the "most complete selection of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment and services in the farming industry."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The country's "largest indoor farm show" made its return at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The National Farm Machinery Show offers the "most complete selection of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment and services available in the farming industry."

The show's website states that business professionals from around the world will receive hands-on access to "various technological advancements" needed for the upcoming farming season during the four-day show.

Guests can attend free seminars, hosted by experts in the industry, in addition to seeing hundreds of booths from vendors.

The show also feature the Championship Tractor Pull. According to the event's website, this invitation-only event stars the "nation's best drivers and their machines — Pro Stocks, Super Stocks, Modified, and Alcohol Tractors as well as Two-Wheel and Four-Wheel Drive Trucks." The driver's compete in five performances for the chance to win a portion of a $300,000 prize.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please click here.

The National Farm Machinery Show will be opened from Wednesday until Saturday; the show's hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for the show floor and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. for the gift and craft market.

Admission to the event is free, but standard parking is $12 at the gate or $10.60 if purchased online.

For more information about the National Farm Machinery Show, please click here.

