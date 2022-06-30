National non-profit group pays off fallen LMPD officer’s home mortgage

In observance of July 4, Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgages of 22 fallen first responders across the U.S., including Louisville officer Zachary Cottongim.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A national non-profit organization has paid off the home mortgage of fallen Louisville Metro Police Department officer Zachary Cottongim.

Cottongim was killed last year in late-December after he was hit by a car while trying to remove an abandoned vehicle from the interstate.

He was only 29 years old and had served with LMPD for seven years.

In a press release, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it has paid off the home mortgage for Cottongim’s family in observance of the Fourth of July.

“I am honored to give these fallen first responder families the financial freedom of owning their home, mortgage-free,” CEO and Chairman of the non-profit Frank Siller said.

The non-profit’s Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages of families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, leaving behind their young children.

Jamie Cottongim said her husband was honored to wear his uniform and serve the community. She said he would be grateful to know that his family is being taken care of after his death.

“I know that my husband would want to ensure that our little family can stay behind in his legacy, and our home is filled with all of the memories,” she said. “Your foundation is making that dream come alive. He would be eternally grateful, as am I.”

This year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation helped pay off the mortgages of 22 families who lost a first responder.

