Officers to be remembered at memorial in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. — Seven Kentucky law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year will be remembered during a ceremony Thursday.

Gov. Andy Beshear will join the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and the Department of Criminal Justice Training for the ceremony Thursday.

The event will be at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial monument site at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said.

Officers being honored:

Louisville Metro Police Officers

Hassan F. Hassan

Zachary D. Cottongim

Breckinridge County Sheriff

Deputy Wagner L. Baskett Jr.

Georgetown Police

Lt. Gary W. Crump II

Jefferson County Sheriff

Deputy Brandon A. Shirley

Floyd County Sheriff

Deputy Oliver Little

Graves County

Deputy Jailer Robert T. Daniel

Five others being honored this year are Metcalfe County Deputy Sheriff Albert J. Franklin, who died in 1913; Pikeville Police Officer Alonzo Robinson, who died in 1929; Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Pennington, who died in 1933; Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Marion Layne, who died in 1939; and Campbell County Police Chief George T. Benz, who died in 1948.

The monument will hold 570 names after this year’s additions.

