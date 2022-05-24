Officers to be remembered at memorial in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. — Seven Kentucky law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year will be remembered during a ceremony Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear will join the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and the Department of Criminal Justice Training for the ceremony Thursday.
The event will be at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial monument site at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said.
Officers being honored:
Louisville Metro Police Officers
- Hassan F. Hassan
- Zachary D. Cottongim
Breckinridge County Sheriff
- Deputy Wagner L. Baskett Jr.
Georgetown Police
- Lt. Gary W. Crump II
Jefferson County Sheriff
- Deputy Brandon A. Shirley
Floyd County Sheriff
- Deputy Oliver Little
Graves County
- Deputy Jailer Robert T. Daniel
Five others being honored this year are Metcalfe County Deputy Sheriff Albert J. Franklin, who died in 1913; Pikeville Police Officer Alonzo Robinson, who died in 1929; Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Pennington, who died in 1933; Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Marion Layne, who died in 1939; and Campbell County Police Chief George T. Benz, who died in 1948.
The monument will hold 570 names after this year’s additions.
