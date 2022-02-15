Man crashes into post office after fight, arrest citation says

An arrest citation for Antonio Yudier says he drove into an Okolona post office Sunday, "crushing" another man against the wall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing charges after police say he drove into a post office in Okolona, pinning a man up against the wall.

An arrest citation for Antonio Yudier says he got into a fight with another man, who has not been identified, in the parking lot outside the post office on Jefferson Boulevard on Sunday. Yudier allegedly pulled the man out of his vehicle and attacked him for an unknown reason.

After the man managed to get away from Yudier, the citation says Yudier got into his own vehicle and rammed it into the man's vehicle. There were two other people inside the victim's vehicle who were at risk of being injured, according to the citation.

The man tried to run toward the post office and police allege Yudier drove his car into the front of the office, crushing the man into the wall and causing significant damage to the building.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. According to the arrest citation, he suffered "serious physical injury." His condition is unknown at this time.

Yudier is charged with assault, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

