Playgrounds in Louisville parks reopen

Feel free to swing and slide, but there are tips for keeping your kids safe while playing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of closures, playgrounds at Louisville parks are finally reopened.

Parks closed early on in the pandemic, but reopened right before the holiday season after some prep work, like returning the swings.

"We know that during this crazy time, people need to have some type of fun and some type of release," said Margaret Brosko, Assistant Parks Director. "So we try to do everything we can to provide some opportunity for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors while being safe."

Louisville Parks and Recreation says it will now be up to park visitors to decide what they believe is safe.

"Bottom line, and the key for everybody to remember is, 'What is your comfort level?'" Brossko said. "If you do not feel comfortable, with the situation or an experience, don't do it."

If someone is at the park and does not want to use the playground area or other park amenities, there are suggestions for keeping yourself safe.

"Make sure you have hand sanitizer, that kids aren't touching their face, that they're using hand sanitizer after," Brosko said. "Then if another family walks up, and you don't feel comfortable, again I know its difficult, we have kids that love to be out there, just encourage your kids hey lets go do something else for a minute."

Roads in some of the large parks, like Iroquois and Cherokee, are still closed to allow groups of people walking or riding their bikes more room to social distance. Brosko said they are monitoring weekly to see if that's still the best for everyone.

"We know it's an inconvenience for some motorists that aren't able to go through there, so we will continue to look at that," Brosko said. "We continue to look at feedback from park users, either vehicular or pedestrians, and continue to make the best decision."

Anyone interested in checking out Louisville parks can see the full list of what's open and what is not here.

