'Big wins for us': Louisville's airport celebrates record-setting year

In 2022, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport saw more than 3.88 million passengers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's airport is celebrating a huge, record-setting year.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is marking is third busiest year in 2022, according to an SDF press release.

The airport saw more than 3.88 million passengers last year.

“Last year, 2022, was a banner year for us and something we’re very proud of following the recovery from the global pandemic,” Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said.

Mann said the "tremendous growth" of ultra-low-cost carriers have contributed to the success of Ali Airport.

"Our ultra-low-cost carriers have increased their presence at SDF by 139% compared to 2019. These are all big wins for us and benefit the community,” Mann said.

Louisville airport recently added two new airlines: Spirit Airlines and Breeze Airways. These additions bring Ali Airport's total number of airlines to 8.

Louisville passengers currently have 37 nonstop destinations available to them. However, Ali Airport announced that this spring, American Airlines will add a second nonstop flight to Boston and Sun Country Airlines will begin service from Louisville with nonstop flights to Minneapolis.

“The airlines recognize the strength of our market and are clearly responding with more seats, bigger aircraft and new routes," Mann said. "Looking ahead, we’re optimistic and believe 2023 could be another record year at SDF.”

