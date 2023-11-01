'It's very upsetting': Louisville travelers react to FAA system outage

Muhammad Ali International Airport experienced more than 20 flight delays Wednesday.

Passengers say they were disappointed flights were delayed, but tried to remain hopeful.

"We're definitely staying positive. As of right now, I'm seeing other people's flights getting canceled. So far ours are still good to go," traveler Mark Covyeow said.

Covyeow and his son were supposed to depart from Louisville at 2 p.m., but their flight to Las Vegas was delayed until after 6 p.m.

"Hopefully we can get there," he said.

While hundreds tried to make it to their destinations, both of Karen Hursh's connecting flights were canceled -- which means she's unable to see her daughter until Thursday

"It's very upsetting," Hursh said. "This might be an inconvenience to me, but for somebody else it might be life-threatening. Airlines handled it really pretty well, but it's just a big burden on people already burdened by other things."

Airport officials say more than 20 flights were pushed to later times.

To help lift spirits, airport officials called in some help from JuJu, an emotional support dog.

"She just put a smile on everybody's face, she's got a special [thing] that can calm people," Jennifer Smith with WAG's Pet Therapy said.

Officials expect delays will cause a ripple effect. They're encouraging travelers to keep a close eye on their flight statuses.

