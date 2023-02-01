Louisville airport to host exhibit honoring Black achievement in aviation

The exhibit shows how Black men and women got their start in aviation and detail the adversity they faced while rising to prominence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In honor of Black History Month, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority (LRAA) announced the return of their exhibit honoring Black achievement in aviation.

This year, 'The Sky's the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation' is going to be featured at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in the rotunda at the entrance of concourses A and B to give more people an opportunity to see it.

“Because our goal continues to be educate and inspire more people on the importance of Black achievement in aviation and celebrate the advancements that each of these leaders piloted, we wanted to bring this exhibit to our SDF travelers," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport, said.

The exhibit shows how Black men and women got their start in aviation and detail the adversity they faced while rising to prominence.

SDF officials say the exhibit spotlights 14 individuals and organizations, including Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to receive a pilot’s license; Robert Lawrence, a pilot designation as the first Black astronaut; and the Tuskegee Airmen.

The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of February.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.