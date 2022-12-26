Indiana woman crashed into Scale House, arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Christmas Eve

The driver, 33-year-old Rebeca Claus, was not hit by the pole, and ISP said she was seen walking around the vehicle.

COVINGTON, Ky. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a woman on Christmas Eve for allegedly driving under the influence after she crashed into the I-65 Scale House in Lake County.

Police received the call of a vehicle that crashed into the scale house around 6:45 p.m.; when they arrived, police said they saw a black, 2015, Toyota Rav 4 had hit the yellow gate arm.

The 20-foot-long steel gate went through the front and out the back police said.

The driver, 33-year-old Rebeca Claus, was not hit by the pole, and ISP said she was seen walking around the vehicle.

Police did an Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) investigation, and when they asked for a certified chemical test, she said no according to ISP.

Claus also reportedly refused to do any chemical tests at the hospital.

Police said she will be charged with two OWIs.

