Robbie Valentine, former UofL basketball star, charged with felony strangulation

Police said Valentine's girlfriend had discussed wanting to move out earlier in the evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former University of Louisville basketball star was arrested Thursday night.

59-year-old Robbie Valentine has been charged with second-degree felony strangulation.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), Valentine and his girlfriend went out to dinner so she could talk about moving out and getting her own place.

When the couple returned home, they began arguing and Valentine took her phone and dumped her purse out in the sink, his arrest citation said.

The citation goes on to say, Valentine later threw the girlfriend off the bed and began strangling her.

Police said she had pain and redness on the sides of her neck and bruising to the back of her neck.

Authorities believe alcohol was involved.

Valentine was a former guard and forward on the UofL men's basketball team that won the 1986 NCAA National Championship title. The same time had made it to the NCAA Final Four in 1983.

He was inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

