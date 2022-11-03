LMPD: Officer injured in crash on I-264 near Crittenden Drive

A department spokesperson said the officer's vehicle was rear-ended by an "inattentive" driver.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer sustained "minor injuries" following a crash on the Henry Watterson Expressway.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, an officer was running radar in the emergency lane of I-264 West near Crittenden Drive Thursday afternoon.

While performing his duties, police said the officer's vehicle was rear-ended by an "inattentive" driver.

The officer received minor injuries and was transported to Audubon Hospital to be checked out. The other driver was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation remains ongoing.

According to LMPD, the roadway remains open to drivers, however speed is greatly reduced.

