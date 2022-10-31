Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says

Police said the victim was struck while walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road and I-264 Monday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run in the Poplar Level neighborhood.

Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded after a woman was struck at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Monday.

In their preliminary investigation, police said the woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by an unknown vehicle headed northbound. They said the vehicle didn’t stop to render aid to the victim.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital where she died a short time later.

If you were in the area and have information that may help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.