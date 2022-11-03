Man sentenced to life in prison for killing father, 3-year-old daughter

The judge called Kevon Lawless an "evil, cruel monster" and finalized his fate - sending him to prison for the rest of his life without the possibility of parole.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of Kevon Lawless’ life was officially decided on Thursday.

Lawless was found guilty for the murder of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter, Trinity Randolph.

Police say Lawless shot and killed Brandon and Trinity in August of 2020.

A jury recommended two life sentences without parole during a hearing in September. However, prosecutors and Brandon’s family were seeking the death penalty for Lawless.

Ultimately, Judge Mckay Chauvin decided to make a small adjustment to the jury’s recommendation.

The judge called Lawless an "evil, cruel monster" and finalized his fate - sending him to prison for the rest of his life without the possibility of parole.

“This is the saddest thing I think I’ve ever been associated with. So I feel that and I have to keep that separate from the decisions I make too, but man I feel it. It’s just palpable. When that officer running, the wave of grief and sadness..” Chauvin said.

The judge remembered the body camera video shown during trial of the officers trying to save the little girl shot on a Louisville sidewalk.

Brandon's mother Becky Waddles gave an emotional speech in court on Thursday before the judge’s final sentencing.

During the trial, earlier this year, a witness admitted to helping Lawless set up the victim. Another witness told the jury he drove the getaway car.

