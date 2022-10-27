Man arrested after allegedly trying to kill woman during police chase in Kentucky

James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and several other charges.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A Mercer County man is behind bars after leading police on a chase and allegedly attempting to murder a woman inside the vehicle with him.

According to his arrest citation, 26-year-old James Goodlett fled from a domestic dispute with the victim still inside the vehicle with him.

Kentucky State Police spotted Goodlett's vehicle on the Bluegrass Parkway and when an officer attempted to catch up to him Goodlett sped up to 105 mph, according to the document.

The trooper said that during the pursuit, Goodlett allegedly kept trying to strike state police patrol vehicles which were trying to perform a PIT maneuver.

During the pursuit, Goodlett had the victim call Nelson County Dispatch and said he would kill the woman if police did not back off.

Once authorities were able to stop the vehicle, the citation says Goodlett then ran out of the vehicle and fled a half mile into the woods. He was eventually tased and arrested.

Police say the victim had a protective order against Goodlett, which forbids any violent contact.

Goodlett has been charged with attempted murder - domestic violence, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of feeling/evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest and violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

