Greenberg: Dates for town hall discussion regarding LMPD's next chief

Community members will be able to provide their input on what qualities they want to see in the department's next permanent police chief.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — City officials need the community's help in choosing the right person to be Louisville Metro Police's next permanent chief of police.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Friday two public town halls for residents to voice what qualities and characteristics they want LMPD's chief to have.

"Our permanent Chief of Police needs to have a firm understanding of what the community expects of them, and these town halls are a great chance for community members to make their voices heard," Greenberg said.

Both town halls will be held virtually over Zoom.

LMPD Town Hall Discussions

Monday, May 15 | 6 to 7 p.m.

Click to join the meeting.

Meeting ID: 813 6201 6621

Passcode: 502828

Saturday, May 20 | 3 to 4 p.m.

Click to join the meeting.

Meeting ID: 848 2667 8343

Passcode: 791792

Greenberg said if residents have trouble connecting, four branches of the Louisville Free Public Library will have space available to participate.

These branches are participating:

Main Library, 301 York Street

Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway

South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Boulevard

Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle

Justin Doll, Senior Consultant at Public Sector Search and Consulting, will conduct the discussions. The agency is assisting the Mayor's office with the selection process.

Earlier this month, the city released an online survey to provide similar feedback. Greenberg says the survey received more than 1,100 responses.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.