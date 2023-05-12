x
Greenberg: Dates for town hall discussion regarding LMPD's next chief

Community members will be able to provide their input on what qualities they want to see in the department's next permanent police chief.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — City officials need the community's help in choosing the right person to be Louisville Metro Police's next permanent chief of police.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Friday two public town halls for residents to voice what qualities and characteristics they want LMPD's chief to have.

"Our permanent Chief of Police needs to have a firm understanding of what the community expects of them, and these town halls are a great chance for community members to make their voices heard," Greenberg said.

Both town halls will be held virtually over Zoom.

LMPD Town Hall Discussions

Monday, May 15 | 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 | 3 to 4 p.m.

Greenberg said if residents have trouble connecting, four branches of the Louisville Free Public Library will have space available to participate.

These branches are participating:

  • Main Library, 301 York Street
  • Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway
  • South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Boulevard 
  • Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle

Justin Doll, Senior Consultant at Public Sector Search and Consulting, will conduct the discussions. The agency is assisting the Mayor's office with the selection process.

Earlier this month, the city released an online survey to provide similar feedback. Greenberg says the survey received more than 1,100 responses.

