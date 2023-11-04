Officials: Vigil announced for Louisville mass shooting victims

"This is a very tough time for out city, and we were not meant to go through tough times alone," Mayor Greenberg said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced there will be a city-wide vigil to remember the victims of the downtown bank shooting on Monday.

Community members will come together for the five victims killed as well as pray for those still receiving medical treatment on Wednesday, April 12 at 5 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.

"This is a very tough time for our city, and we were not meant to go through tough times alone," Greenberg said.

Authorities have identified the five victims as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert, 57.

All were employees of the bank.

"If you wish, we're asking folks to gather together to share our strength, pray for those still fighting for their lives after Monday's shooting, remember all those touched by gun violence across our entire city and, together, begin working toward a safer future where we are truly preventing gun violence instead of constantly reacting to it," Greenberg said.

There will be free parking available for the vigil, according to a press release.

