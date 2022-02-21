One dead, another injured after shooting on Camp Ground Road

A second person was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle. Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. LMPD responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Camp Ground Road.

A man was found dead at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second person suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to University Hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are reportedly non-life threatening at this time.

No arrests have been made yet in this case but the homicide unit is still investigating.

If you have any information LMPD asks that you contact the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.