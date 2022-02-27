Louisville police locate 2-year-old taken after mother killed in Newburg shooting; suspect remains at large

Two-year-old Casen Gordon has been found, according to LMPD. His father, 32-year-old, Christopher Lee Gordon remains at large.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 2-year-old has been located but a suspect remains at large after a woman was shot and killed in Newburg.

An Amber Alert for Caesen Gordon was canceled just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

LMPD said Caesen was taken by father and suspect Christopher Lee Gordon after he allegedly shot the child’s mother in the 4100 block of Quiet Way around 4 p.m.

Officers responded to the area and found the woman and a 10-year-old boy shot inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene while the 10-year-old was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

LMPD had asked the public to be on the lookout for a damaged Ford F-150 that Gordon and his son were last seen in but announced the vehicle was located in the Taylor Boulevard area hours later.

LMPD announced shortly after that Caesen had been found safe.

UPDATE: 2-year-old Caesen Gordon has just been located. LMPD still actively searching for Christopher Lee Gordon. Please call 911 if you see Christopher Lee Gordon. pic.twitter.com/zWMzQPfU4G — LMPD (@LMPD) February 28, 2022

A spokesperson for LMPD said Gordon remains at large. They said he has a significant violent history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not released the deceased woman's name.

If you have any information in the investigation that can help police, you are asked to call 911, the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673), or by using their Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

