Woman dead after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) say reports of a shooting came in on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue.

Upon arrival, LMPD found a woman, whose identity remains unknown, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene and pronounced her dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

Police say detectives are canvasing the area. There are no known suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online anonymous crime tip portal.

