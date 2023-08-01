LFD: Warehouse fire in California neighborhood

The fire department says it took nearly 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire under control. There have been no injuries reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department (LFD) Arson Unit is investigating after an auto body warehouse caught fire on 26th Street in the California neighborhood.

The fire happened Saturday night just after 10 p.m.

LFD says it took nearly 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire under control. There have been no injuries reported.

The fire department says the warehouse sustained "significant damage" and the office building attached to the warehouse sustained "only minor damage."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.