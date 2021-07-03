LFD investigating overnight fire in Portland neighborhood

Three people were displaced from a home following a fire in the Portland neighborhood early Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post, three people were displaced following an overnight fire in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Division of Fire (LFD) says crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2700 block of Portland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Once the scene, firefighters found a heavy fire coming from a two-story home with fire extending to two other homes located close by.

The people inside the home had already safely exited prior to crews arriving.

It took 35 minutes for 28 firefighters to bring the fire under control. The main fire building was destroyed. Neighboring houses sustaining significant damage.No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.