Wholesale Hardwood Interiors plans rebuild following devastating fire

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Just three months after a fire devastated Wholesale Hardwood Interiors in Campbellsville, the company said it’s moving forward with a planned $7.1 million investment.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday officials also plan to create 100 jobs while restoring operations with additional space to accommodate recent and future growth.

According to a news release, only 20,000 square-feet of the 120,000 square-foot facility was partially salvaged following the December 2 massive fire. Operations were considered a total loss.

“In Kentucky, we’re proud of our ability to persevere and overcome difficult times. We’ve all had to do it time and time again over the past few months,” Beshear said. “No project represents that dedication more than this investment by Wholesale Hardwood Interiors in Campbellsville. This company suffered a significant loss three months ago, and during a challenging time like no other, but its leaders wasted no time in getting the facility back up and running as soon as possible. Their dedication to the Taylor County community and Kentucky must be commended, and I hope for nothing but great things for WHI in the years ahead.”

WHI plans to re-establish production with construction of the facility at the same location on Campbellsville Bypass.

Officials believe the facility will be functional immediately and fully operations within 12 to 18-months.

WHI provides high-quality interior wood products which include mouldings, custom millwork, doors and stair parts.

